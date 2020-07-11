Watch: 2AM’s Jo Kwon And BTOB’s Eunkwang Join The Dance Battle In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

2AM’s Jo Kwon and BTOB’s Eunkwang are the subsequent visitors on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday – Do Re Mi Market!”

In the preview, Jo Kwon and Eunkwang enter the set with vitality to spare. Jo Kwon says, “I’ve a great reminiscence however I can’t hear very properly.” In a goofy mixture, Eunkwang says, “I’ve good listening to however I neglect every thing I hear.”

The two singers resolve to staff up for the missions, nevertheless it seems that they’ll neither hear nor bear in mind the lyrics. As a substitute, MC Increase asks Jo Kwon and Eunkwang to problem Hyeri for the title of dance battle champion, and shortly the entire forged will get concerned.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on July 18 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Try the preview under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8t-Ok69E2Fc