Watch: 2AM’s Jo Kwon, NU’EST’s Ren, And ASTRO’s MJ Take Over The Stage And Share Their Love For Musical “Jamie”

2AM’s Jo Kwon, NU’EST’s Ren, and ASTRO’s MJ appeared on the July 31 episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” to speak about their expertise performing within the musical “Jamie” (unique title “All people’s Speaking About Jamie”).

The three of them confirmed their affection for the musical and known as it a spotlight of their careers. For each MJ and Ren, that is their first musical. MJ was requested how he got here to the choice to look in a musical and he stated, “I’ve wished to be in a musical ever since I used to be younger. Again then, I watched the musical ‘Please Look After Mother’ with my dad and mom and I noticed that you can transfer individuals in a brief time period by means of a musical, so I had all the time hoped I might seem in a musical at some point.”

Ren shared, “I wished to interrupt down a wall inside me. I wished to attempt one thing I’d by no means executed earlier than. I’ve all the time considered myself as having many abilities however I haven’t had many alternatives to indicate them, and I felt like a musical can be good. And lots of people round me have advised me that I’d be nice for a musical, as a result of my life is sort of a musical.”

Jo Kwon talked about why “Jamie” is so particular to him and stated that he was nonetheless within the military when he went for auditions. He talked about utilizing his allotted depart to go for his audition, carrying his army uniform and carrying a pair of crimson heels in his backpack. He stated, “I felt like I’d remorse it till my deathbed if I didn’t tackle this function. ‘Jamie’ provides me the possibility to carry out part of me that’s completely different and one thing even I wasn’t totally conscious of.” He added, “It’s 2020. There are not any guidelines saying males can’t placed on nail polish or put on make-up. That’s the thought of ‘Jamie.’ You’re combating towards the prejudices of the world and dwelling the best way you need to stay.”

As all three have been forged within the main function of Jamie, together with Shin Joo Hyup, it’s unimaginable to see all of them on stage collectively throughout the musical, in order that they took the chance to carry out “You Don’t Even Know It” from “Jamie” collectively. Take a look at Jo Kwon’s efficiency of 2AM’s “This Tune” as nicely!

Supply (1)