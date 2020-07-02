Watch: 2AM’s Jo Kwon Shows Off Pole Dancing Abilities, Talks About Friendship With NU’EST’s Ren And SHINee’s Onew, And More

On the June 30 episode of MBC every1’s “Video Star,” Jo Kwon confirmed off his pole dancing expertise, talked about NU’EST’s Ren and SHINEE’s Onew, and extra.

Identified for his excessive power or kkab, Jo Kwon revealed that he discovered somebody who matches his power. He mentioned, “I believed that there wasn’t anybody who might, however there’s—NU’EST’s Ren. He actually stunned me.” Jo Kwon defined that he witnessed Ren’s kkab firsthand throughout their rehearsals for the musical “Jamie.”

The “Video Star” MCs bought on the cellphone with Ren and requested him about his first impression of Jo Kwon. Ren mentioned, “I heard that he was scary,” and advised a narrative about assembly him in a ready room with the musical actors of “Jamie.” Ren mentioned, “He walked in so proudly, form of like a Hollywood star.” He then revealed that Jo Kwon quickly left the room together with his supervisor to eat with out chatting with anybody else, which made Jo Kwon and the MCs giggle.

Jo Kwon clarified, “I really feel small after I’m selling on my own moderately than with a bunch, and I used to be really actually hungry.” He added that he left the room in order that the opposite junior artists wouldn’t really feel uncomfortable.

Ren ended issues on an excellent observe and mentioned, “It’s such an honor to get to know you, Jo Kwon. Let’s hold our friendship and ‘bromance’ robust.”

Jo Kwon mentioned, “I get alongside rather well with Ren. Even yesterday, we talked over the cellphone till daybreak.” At their rehearsal, Jo Kwon and Ren expressed their love for Woman Gaga and broke out into dance.

Jo Kwon additionally shared a clip he filmed of his each day life at dwelling. He talked about that he lately moved and revealed his dwelling.

Jo Kwon then confirmed off his spectacular excessive heel assortment.

Jo Kwon talked about that “Video Star” is a well-liked present within the army and despatched a message to SHINee’s Onew, who served within the army with him earlier than Jo Kwon was discharged. Jo Kwon revealed that Onew had requested for HyunA‘s autograph, and Jo Kwon despatched him a video message, saying, “How’s army life? I despatched you HyunA’s autograph to the unit in Gangwon Province. Be good to the seniors, and keep wholesome. Aren’t you jealous?

Lastly, Jo Kwon amazed the panel together with his pole dancing expertise, improvising to Chungha‘s “Keep Tonight.” Watch his efficiency under!

