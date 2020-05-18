Watch: 2NE1 Members Reunite For 11th Anniversary Via Video Call

CL has shared a heartwarming video of the 2NE1 members celebrating their 11th anniversary with a digital reunion!

On Might 16, CL took to Instagram to publish an lovable clip of the members reuniting by video chat, writing within the caption, “HAPPY 11th 2NE1 X BLACKJACK DAY. Our members Bom, Dara, and Minzy; our BLACKJACK followers; and everybody who loves 2NE1, thanks all the time.”

Within the clip, CL publicizes that it’s now their 11th anniversary earlier than explaining why the video doesn’t match up with the audio. The singer reveals with fun, “I didn’t notice that I wasn’t recording this video.” She then prompts the opposite members to take turns saying one thing to their followers.

Park Bom begins by commenting, “I can’t imagine 11 years have handed already. I really feel a little bit emotional, and I’d like for us to really reunite for actual.” After a little bit run-of-the-mill group name chaos, she continues, “I hope all the different members work exhausting [on their solo activities], and I’ll watch for you. I really like you all.”

Sandara Park equally expresses her love for her fellow 2NE1 members, declaring passionately, “You’re all so treasured to me, so treasured. I really like you a lot!” CL responds, “Don’t cry! You’re not crying, are you?” After ensuring that Sandara Park isn’t crying, she continues, “Let’s all meet up someday quickly, earlier than your [musical] ends. And Minzy additionally has a brand new single popping out quickly, so let’s additionally meet then.”

Minzy remarks, “Wow, it’s already our 11th anniversary. I’m now in my late twenties,” prompting CL to exclaim, “Oh my God.” Minzy goes on, “I didn’t know 11 years would move by this shortly, however I’m glad that we’re in a position to be collectively like this. 2NE1 ceaselessly! I really like you!”

Lastly, CL says, “I’d prefer it if we might get collectively not less than yearly, utilizing our anniversary as an excuse, so I’m a little bit unhappy that we couldn’t meet up at this time. Let’s undoubtedly get collectively earlier than [Sandara Park’s] musical ends this month, and let’s additionally meet as much as congratulate Minzy when her single comes out. And it doesn’t matter what, since we began all the things collectively—though we’re aside, our followers have actually been congratulating us rather a lot on our anniversary. Despite the fact that it’s been a very long time since we’ve [promoted] collectively.”

CL will get audibly emotional as she goes on, “We’re all the time so grateful, after all. All of us. So how ought to we wrap this up? Blissful anniversary to each 2NE1 and our BLACKJACKs.”

At Sandara Park’s suggestion, the 4 2NE1 members then finish the decision with the group’s signature cheer: “2NE1, NOLZA [let’s play]!”

Blissful 11th Anniversary to 2NE1 and BLACKJACKs! Try CL’s video under: