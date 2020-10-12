Watch: 2PM’s Nichkhun And DAY6’s Jae Show Off Their Voices In “Massive Hero 6: The Sequence” Preview

The preview for 2PM’s Nichkhun and DAY6’s Jae’s look on “Massive Hero 6: The Sequence” is out!

On October 11 (native time), a sneak peek on the episode the 2 artists will likely be featured in was uploaded. Titled “Massive Hero Battle,” the episode will comply with 4 2 Sing, a world well-known boy band, on its journey of combating crime.

Nichkhun stars as 4 2 Sing members Dae and Hyun Ki, who’re twins. Jae will voice the opposite two 4 2 Sing members Kwang Solar and Ye Joon, who’re additionally twins.

This season of “Massive Hero 6: The Sequence” has been a loopy whirlwind for the crime-fighting workforce of Hiro and Baymax. How will 4 2 Sing play into the story with their boy band energy? Perhaps this track of theirs, titled “Stunning On The Exterior,” will assist. Watch the preview beneath!

The episode that includes Nichkhun and Jae will air Monday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on DISNEY XD and DisneyNOW.