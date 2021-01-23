Watch: 2PM’s Wooyoung And Chansung Try To Get Ready For Their Comeback In “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”) Preview

2PM’s Wooyoung and Chansung star in a preview for subsequent week’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

On January 22, “Dwelling Alone” launched a have a look at what is going to occur within the subsequent episode. It begins with a glimpse of the second section for actor Park Eun Suk, who appeared on this week’s episode.

Subsequent, it provides a have a look at Wooyoung at residence. He first explains, “I’m at present engaged on writing songs, so my day and evening have change into switched round.” After staying up all evening, he sleeps in within the morning. In the meantime, Chansung is cooking within the kitchen for him (Chansung was formally discharged from navy service on January 5). He will get a shock when Wooyoung comes out from the bed room, and Wooyoung says, “I’m so completely happy to odor the soybean paste!”

The pair then begin figuring out collectively, with Chansung commenting on how they’re going to make a comeback and so they’re generally known as “beastly idols.” JYP Leisure lately introduced that 2PM is planning to make a comeback with all six members after Junho is discharged from the navy in March.

Wooyoung struggles with doing pulls up and provides up after a couple of, turning to Chansung to carry up his arms and say in a cute voice, “It hurts,” and so they snigger collectively. The pair then work on training choreography from the previous, however issues don’t go easily.

Watch the preview beneath!

The subsequent episode of “Dwelling Alone” airs on January 29 at 11 p.m. KST.

Take a look at “Dwelling Alone” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)