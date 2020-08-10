Watch: 2PM’s Wooyoung And Stray Youngsters’ Bang Chan Teach Kang Ho Dong And Shindong The Dance To “My Home”

Kang Ho Dong’s newest dance academics on the “Ask Us Something” spin-off present had been 2PM’s Wooyoung and Stray Youngsters’ Bang Chan!

“After-College Actions” (literal translation) is a spin-off of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” the place every forged member learns new expertise by after-school courses. First up is Kang Ho Dong, who’s at present trying to learn to dance like an idol from Tremendous Junior‘s Shindong.

Since studying EXO‘s “Growl” and “Monster” by Purple Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi, on the August eight episode, Kang Ho Dong and Shindong discovered themselves at JYP Leisure.

Within the first episode, Kang Ho Dong realized the dance to “She Was Fairly” by Park Jin Younger and requested the singer for pointers. Park Jin Younger commented, “The solely regretful half was that you just by no means straighten your elbows.” To abide by his tip, Kang Ho Dong diligently practiced sharpening up his primary expertise and perfecting his arm actions.

Later, they welcomed JYP Leisure artists 2PM’s Wooyoung and Stray Youngsters’ Bang Chan as their new academics. In step with the theme of the present, Kang Ho Dong requested that they introduce themselves with a dance and Bang Chan energetically placed on a efficiency of Stray Youngsters’ “God’s Menu.”

Mentioning how Wooyoung and Shindong each positioned first throughout their auditions for his or her respective businesses, the group selected just a little pleasant competitors of random play dance, masking BoA‘s “My Title,” GOT7‘s “Exhausting Carry,” and Turbo’s “Twist King.”

Later, Shindong defined the one factor he was all the time so jealous of about JYP artists’ choreography. He shared, “The choreography all the time matches the Korean lyrics so effectively. SM artists’ choreography sometimes focus extra on the efficiency side.”

For Kang Ho Dong’s subsequent lesson, Wooyoung introduced they might be studying 2PM’s “My Home,” which not too long ago noticed a resurge in reputation 5 years after its preliminary launch. Earlier than diving into their lesson, Wooyoung and Bang Chan gave a mesmerizing glimpse into the music’s choreography.

After watching their dance, Shindong exclaimed, “I actually love the ’10 minute’ half. I acquired chills.” Wooyoung hilariously responded, “At any time when we couldn’t get the ’10 minute’ half proper, we must keep outdoors for 10 minutes.”

They started studying the intro of the music as Wooyoung defined, “At first look, this dance seems to movement actually simply, nevertheless it’s truly very tiring.” Kang Ho Dong talked about how Wooyoung checked out his watch through the intro and Shindong clarified, “Solely Jun.Ok does.” Wooyoung added, “We fought rather a lot over that again then. I’d have my cellphone clock and another person must stare on the wall clock.”

Bang Chan launched the “Gimme Gimme” portion earlier than Wooyoung joked that Kang Ho Dong’s palms appeared like pig ft. He defined, “You must make the opposite individual’s coronary heart flutter.” Wooyoung hilariously added, “Together with your facial features right here, you would both make your debut, otherwise you may by no means be allowed to step foot into the leisure business once more.”

They diligently made their method by the primary a part of the music till Wooyoung stopped them earlier than instructing their head-spinning dance transfer. He shared, “Actually, I’ll simply brag a bit right here. For this transfer, our choreographer mentioned, ‘Hey guys, simply watch how Wooyoung does it. Copy him precisely.’” In a special video, fellow 2PM member Nichkhun adorably agreed as he commented, “That is simply Wooyoung’s dance transfer.”

Like the professional he’s, Wooyoung started to elucidate, “The second you suppose that you need to spin your head, you’ll get a neck cramp. You simply should throw your physique.”

Their lesson will proceed subsequent week with a full efficiency all collectively in addition to reactions from Tremendous Junior D&E, Jessi, and 2PM’s Nichkhun. Within the preview, to Eunhyuk‘s hilarious shock, Donghae feedback that he felt very motivated watching Kang Ho Dong’s dance. Jessi exclaims, “I can solely see Kang Ho Dong. What do i do? He’s so cute!” Nichkhun charges the efficiency an eight and is hilariously thrown off guard when the producers ask, “Out of 100?”

