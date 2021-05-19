Watch 99 Songs Film (2021) On-line on Netflix

99 Songs Film: 99 Songs is a romantic musical drama directed by means of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The tale was once penned by means of AR Rahman and Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Collectively produced by means of AR Rahman, YM Films & Ultimate Leisure, the film options Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas within the lead roles. AR Rahman himself composes songs and background rankings for this film. The movie was once launched theatrically on 22 April 2021 and receives blended opinions from the target market. It’ll get started streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from Would possibly 21, 2020.