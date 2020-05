A.C.E has shared an thrilling dance cowl of NCT 127’s “Kick It“!

On April 30, A.C.E shocked their followers with a brand new video during which they tackle the extraordinary choreography to NCT 127’s newest title monitor. In spite of getting solely 5 members, the group manages to fill the studio with their passionate, high-energy dancing.

Try A.C.E’s new cowl of “Kick It” under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klwc-Fgs83okay