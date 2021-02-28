Watch: A.C.E, Kim Jae Hwan, And More Perform Songs Of Hope And Comfort On “Immortal Songs”

On February 27, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired their second “track request” particular for these affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The songs carried out by the artists in these specials are despatched in by viewers who’re struggling in varied methods as a result of COVID-19, equivalent to theater actors who can not carry out or emergency staff who’re working to stop an infection transmission.

Lee Younger Hyun carried out Loveholics’ “Butterfly,” a request from a instructor who regretted not having the ability to make recollections with their college students. Park Website positioning Jin carried out Na Hoon Ah’s “Hometown Station” for somebody who had donated greater than 300 million received (about $267,000) to college students however now apprehensive about not having the ability to donate as a result of difficulties with their restaurant enterprise. Gaho carried out Lee Seung Yeol’s “Fly” on the request of hearth division staff, and 2F carried out Kim Jung Ho’s “White Butterfly” for all of the artists who had been struggling with financial hardship.

A.C.E carried out H.O.T.’s “Stuffed with Happiness,” a request from a grandmother who was caring for the kids for a working couple. Kim Jae Hwan carried out Busker Busker’s “Cherry Blossom Ending” for a viewer who was struggling to enter the workforce because of the ongoing pandemic.

Throughout the present, A.C.E talked about performing on the after-party for “Parasite” on the Academy Awards. “It felt like we’d change into nationwide representatives,” the group mentioned. “Our hearts had been beating quicker than it did at our live performance.” The group then carried out a few of the songs that they had carried out on the after-party.

A.C.E’s Chan and Kim Jae Hwan additionally had a comedic battle of soccer abilities.

Gaho took house the ultimate win on this episode.

Watch “Immortal Songs” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)