Watch: A.C.E Reveals Blast-From-The-Past MV Teaser For “Stand By You”

A.C.E has shared an MV teaser for “Stand by You”!

On June 17, the group launched a teaser video for one thing new titled “Stand by You,” with the background music produced by member WOW.

Earlier than the teaser dropped, A.C.E shared a spoiler of a drawing of the group that was launched in their video “Journey: Spinoff Animation” again in 2017. The fellows within the MV teaser appear to be positioned as they seem within the drawing.

In current days, A.C.E has acquired their followers Alternative puzzling over teasers for one thing new. This newest MV teaser was additionally shared with the hashtag #ACE_SPINOFF and the textual content “A.C.E : The start. I’ll stand by you.”

“Stand by You” is approaching June 24 at midday KST.

A.C.E is a five-member group below Beat Interactive that debuted in Could 2017, and their most up-to-date comeback was with “SAVAGE” final October.