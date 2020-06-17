Watch: A.C.E Reveals Blast-From-The-Past MV Teaser For “Stand By You”

A.C.E has shared an MV teaser for “Stand by You”!
On June 17, the group launched a teaser video for one thing new titled “Stand by You,” with the background music produced by member WOW.
Earlier than the teaser dropped, A.C.E shared a spoiler of a drawing of the group that was launched in their video “Journey: Spinoff Animation” again in 2017. The fellows within the MV teaser appear to be positioned as they seem within the drawing.
A.C.E : The start
I'll stand by you.
2020.06.24 12:00 (KST)
In current days, A.C.E has acquired their followers Alternative puzzling over teasers for one thing new. This newest MV teaser was additionally shared with the hashtag #ACE_SPINOFF and the textual content “A.C.E : The start. I’ll stand by you.”
“Stand by You” is approaching June 24 at midday KST.
A.C.E is a five-member group below Beat Interactive that debuted in Could 2017, and their most up-to-date comeback was with “SAVAGE” final October.
