General News

Watch: A.C.E Reveals Details For Upcoming Song Release + Drops Teasers Of Chan

April 11, 2021
1 Min Read

A.C.E is returning with a second “A.C.E Undertaking” launch!

For their first “A.C.E Undertaking,” the boy group collaborated with Steve Aoki and Thutmose for “Fav Boyz,” a remix of their previous title observe “Favourite Boys.”

On April 11, A.C.E unveiled the observe record for his or her upcoming launch which can include three variations of a music titled “Down.” The one accommodates a title observe that includes Gray, a model with solely A.C.E, and an instrumental model. It will likely be launched on April 16 at 1 p.m. KST.

A.C.E additionally dropped teasers of Chan for “Down.” See Chan’s teaser photographs and music video teaser under!

Take a look at A.C.E’s cameo look within the 2020 drama “Zombie Detective“:

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.