Watch: A.C.E Reveals Details For Upcoming Song Release + Drops Teasers Of Chan

A.C.E is returning with a second “A.C.E Undertaking” launch!

For their first “A.C.E Undertaking,” the boy group collaborated with Steve Aoki and Thutmose for “Fav Boyz,” a remix of their previous title observe “Favourite Boys.”

On April 11, A.C.E unveiled the observe record for his or her upcoming launch which can include three variations of a music titled “Down.” The one accommodates a title observe that includes Gray, a model with solely A.C.E, and an instrumental model. It will likely be launched on April 16 at 1 p.m. KST.

A.C.E additionally dropped teasers of Chan for “Down.” See Chan’s teaser photographs and music video teaser under!

Take a look at A.C.E’s cameo look within the 2020 drama “Zombie Detective“:

Watch Now