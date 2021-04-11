Watch: A.C.E Reveals Details For Upcoming Song Release + Drops Teasers Of Chan

A.C.E is returning with a second “A.C.E Undertaking” launch!
For their first “A.C.E Undertaking,” the boy group collaborated with Steve Aoki and Thutmose for “Fav Boyz,” a remix of their previous title observe “Favourite Boys.”
On April 11, A.C.E unveiled the observe record for his or her upcoming launch which can include three variations of a music titled “Down.” The one accommodates a title observe that includes Gray, a model with solely A.C.E, and an instrumental model. It will likely be launched on April 16 at 1 p.m. KST.
? Observe Checklist
1. Down (feat. Gray) *Title
2. Down (A.C.E model)
3. Down (Instrumental)
? Release on
04.16 13:00 (KST)
04.16 00:00 (EST)
04.15 21:00 (PST)#ACE #에이스 #Gray #Down#ACE_Collaboration#2021forCHOICE
#? pic.twitter.com/6OO0BDiCIP
— A.C.E (@official_ACE7) April 11, 2021
A.C.E additionally dropped teasers of Chan for “Down.” See Chan’s teaser photographs and music video teaser under!
Take a look at A.C.E’s cameo look within the 2020 drama “Zombie Detective“:
