Watch A Disney World Employee Tell Riders They Should Stay In Splash Mountain Log Flume As It’s Sinking

You possibly can hear the voice of the Disney World forged member telling the those that getting out of the boat is a security hazard, which is true, however then sitting within the sinking boat probably is as properly. Whereas the water is definitely solely a foot or so deep, and so no one is in peril of drowning, no one actually needs to take a seat within the water and get soaked both. In fact, if someone had been to fall whereas getting out of the boat at an unapproved location, accidents might probably be a lot worse.