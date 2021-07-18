Watch Aakashavani Film (2021) on Sony LIV | Samuthirakani

Watch Aakashavani Film On-line (2021): It’s the maximum awaited duration drama written and directed via Ashwin Gangaraju premiers on Sony LIV for direct OTT unencumber. Aakashavani film bankrolled via SS Rajamouli‘s son SS Karthikeya. The movie options Samuthirakani and Vinay Varma in important roles. First of all, the film is about to unencumber in theatres because of covid restrictions, and to achieve each and every target market, the makers of the film took to the virtual platform. Sony LIV baggage the streaming rights for the Aakashavani film and it’ll be premiere quickly in August 2021.

Aakashavani, the story of the adventures jungle and it revolves across the Radio with tribal other folks within the wooded area. The film is slated to unencumber on Sony LIV virtual platform. It lately objectives the regional contents film and delivers distinctive motion pictures like Thaen, Vaazhl, and extra. Additionally it is to be famous that Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming Thittam Irandu aka Plan B will likely be premiering on Sony LIV. Get started streaming your favourite motion pictures and collection on Sony LIV at Rs 299 per 30 days, Rs 699 for six months, and Rs 999 for one year.

Aakashavani Film Complete Main points

Film: Aakashavani

Style: Length Drama

Forged: Samuthirakani and Vinay Varma

Director: Ashwin Gangaraju

Manufacturer: SS Karthikeya

To be had: Sony LIV

Liberate Date: August 2021

Language: Telugu

