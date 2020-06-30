Watch: AB6IX Shares Stories Behind Album Production + Premieres New Tracks On Mnet Comeback Show

On June 29, AB6IX launched their second EP “VIVID” and held a comeback present on Mnet to premiere the performances for his or her new tracks.

Throughout their comeback present, AB6IX obtained messages of help from their labelmates and mates. Rhymer, the pinnacle of the label, mentioned, “Let’s work onerous and never get injured throughout this album promotion. I’m sincerely cheering on AB6IX.” Rapper Kanto mentioned, “The comeback is overflowing with youthfulness. I’m trying ahead to seeing your refreshing and energetic performances.”

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang despatched in a message that mentioned, “Please stay up for the efficiency of ‘VIVID.’ Hwaiting.” Zico, who helped produce their tune “The Reply,” mentioned, “I sincerely congratulate you in your comeback.”

To introduce their album, Lee Dae Hwi mentioned, “In Roman numerals, VI represents 6. I appeared for phrases that had ‘VI’ in them, and it turned out that vivid colours are considered one of this 12 months’s tendencies. We wished to make an album that mirrored the tendencies. The album title means that we are going to present our personal vividness by way of our music.”

Park Woo Jin, who helped write the tune “Midnight Blue,” mentioned, “I wrote the lyrics in 5 minutes. After considering of ‘an evening and not using a single ray of sunshine,’ I simply wrote the lyrics that got here to me.”

Lee Dae Hwi mentioned that his purpose is for AB6IX to be known as an idol group with a large musical spectrum and the means to specific it. Jeon Woong mentioned, “I believe we will present our pure sides” and Kim Dong Hyun mentioned, “I wish to present that we will do any idea.”

AB6IX carried out their new tracks “Surreal,” “Midnight Blue,” “Love Air,” “Pink Up,” and “The Reply.”

Supply (1)