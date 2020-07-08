General News

Watch: AB6IX Wins With “The Reply” On “The Present”; Performances By Cho Seung Youn, Golden Youngster, And More

July 8, 2020
AB6IX has scored a win with “The Reply”!

The songs within the operating for first place on the July 7 episode of “The Present” have been AB6IX’s “The Reply,” Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ)’s “Love Me More durable,” and Golden Youngster’s “ONE (Lucid Dream).” AB6IX got here in first with a complete rating of 8,976 to Cho Seung Youn’s 6,430 and Golden Youngster’s 3,318.

Watch their performances and win beneath!

Performers on the episode additionally included 3YE, D1CE, DONGKIZ I:KAN, VERIVERY, Cho Seung Youn, Golden Youngster, NATURE, DIA, Ahn Sung Hoon, Weeekly, Kassy, and Ha Hyun Sang.

Test them out beneath!

Ahn Sung Hoon – “Princess”

3YE – “YESSIR”

D1CE – “Draw You”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Shut”

Kassy – “Tock Tock”

Weeekly – “Universe”

Weeekly – “Tag Me (@ME)”

NATURE – “Ladies”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAHDy1PyOI4

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

VERIVERY – “Stunning-x”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_yRmU6Bi9I

Golden Youngster – “ONE (Lucid Dream)”

Cho Seung Youn – “Accident”

Cho Seung Youn – “Love Me More durable”

Congratulations to AB6IX!

