Watch: AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, Golden Child’s Jaehyun, VICTON’s Subin, And PENTAGON’s Wooseok Star In Web Drama Teaser

Dingo Music has launched a teaser for the upcoming net drama “Comfort Retailer Fling” (literal translation).

Starring AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, Golden Child’s Jaehyun, VICTON’s Subin, and PENTAGON’s Wooseok, the net drama is a couple of lady who works at a comfort retailer and finally ends up being the thing of affection of the 4 male leads.

The teaser begins with the 4 male leads and the feminine lead enjoying a recreation outdoors the comfort retailer the place a query is requested and all those that reply “sure” need to fold a finger. Kim Dong Hyun gathers up the braveness to ask, “Do you could have a crush on somebody who’s right here proper now?”, and all 4 of the male leads fold, to the lady’s shock and confusion.

The teaser then proclaims, “Your alternative will resolve who turns into the male lead,” and introduces every of the potential male leads. Kim Dong Hyun performs the candy and affectionate retailer supervisor, whereas Subin performs the tsundere (chilly on the surface, heat on the within) part-time worker. Wooseok performs a mint chocolate lover who will get right into a combat with the feminine lead over some mint chocolate flavored milk, whereas Jaehyun performs a personality who’s youthful than the feminine lead however assured about his emotions. (All of the characters have the identical title because the actors.)

The drama premieres on January 23 at 7 p.m. KST. Try the teaser under!