Watch: AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi Celebrates Birthday By Sharing New Self-Produced Song “21”

AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi gifted followers with a brand new tune and music video on his birthday!

Lee Dae Hwi is at present 21 years previous in Korean age, and he celebrated his January 29 birthday with the discharge of a brand new tune titled “21 (Prod. by Daehwi).” He composed the tune together with On the highway and wrote the lyrics himself.

Watch his music video under!

AB6IX is now selling the monitor “STAY YOUNG” off their repackage album “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,” which got here out on January 18.

Joyful birthday, Lee Dae Hwi!