Watch: aespa Reacts To SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” MV + Calls Karina A “True Fan”

aespa couldn’t assist moving into fan mode whereas watching SHINee’s newest music video for the primary time!

On March 4, the rookie lady group shared a enjoyable response video for his or her labelmates’ new “Don’t Call Me” music video, which simply dropped final week.

The clip begins with the aespa members nervously sharing that they’ve by no means filmed a response video earlier than and worrying that they may not do job. Nevertheless, Winter factors out that they gained’t must feign their pleasure, as a result of they’re really trying ahead to it—particularly as a result of “all of SHINee’s earlier songs are so wonderful, which makes us much more excited for this one.” Ningning giddily exclaims, “In any case, we’re SHINee followers!” and Giselle enthusiastically agrees, “That’s proper!”

All through the music video, the rapt aespa members are unable to cover their awe as they marvel at the whole lot from the tune and choreography to SHINee’s expertise and crowd pleasing styling. Earlier than lengthy, the idols are adorably dancing and singing alongside to “Don’t Call Me,” though it’s their first time listening to the tune.

At one level, when Karina expresses her admiration for Onew‘s voice, Winter factors out that Karina is a “true fan” of SHINee. Proving herself a Shawol, Karina tries to mimic SHINee’s troublesome one-legged dance transfer as she watches them on display—however humbly provides with fun, “I don’t assume we’d have the ability to preserve our stability like they do, proper?”

Take a look at aespa’s full response to “Don’t Call Me” with English subtitles beneath!

