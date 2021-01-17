Watch: aespa Takes 1st-Ever Win With “Black Mamba” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, VICTON, And More

Congratulations to aespa for profitable first place with “Black Mamba” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star,” and third place went to Rain‘s “Change to Me” duet with Park Jin Younger.

Watch the winner announcement beneath:

This week’s performers are BXK, BOYHOOD, T1419, Youha, Jang Han Byul, E’LAST, woo!ah!, TREASURE, Track Ga In, MCND, Kim Soo Chan with Joo Hyun Mi, Jeong Sewoon, VICTON, Baek A Yeon, (G)I-DLE, and Yubin.

Take a look at this week’s performances beneath!

(G)I-DLE – “Intro + HWAA”

VICTON – “What I Mentioned”

Baek A Yeon – “I Want You”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

Joo Hyun Mi and Kim Soo Chan – “Solely Love”

MCND – “Crush”

Track Ga In – “I Like Trot”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

TREASURE – “Intro + My Treasure”

T1419 – “Intro + ASURABALBALTA”

Jang Han Byul – “Used to This”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

Youha – “A Bit Tipsy”

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Huge Home”

BXK – “Fly Excessive”