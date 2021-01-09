Watch: aespa Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Their “Black Mamba” Debut MV

aespa has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of their debut music video!

On January 8, the SM Leisure rookie woman group made historical past with their debut observe “Black Mamba,” which set a brand new file for the quickest Okay-pop group debut music video to achieve 100 million views on YouTube.

In celebration of their spectacular achievement, aespa has now launched a brand new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot for his or her gorgeous music video. Along with footage of the group filming the colourful music video for “Black Mamba,” the brand new clip consists of cute glimpses of the aespa members joking round with each other between takes. The video additionally options the idols speaking concerning the set, their styling, and extra.

Watch aespa’s full behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles beneath!