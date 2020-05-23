Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ha Na, And Lee Hak Joo Make Blood Boil In Preview For “Drama Villains” Special Of “Ask Us Something”

Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ha Na, and Lee Hak Joo will likely be showing within the “drama villains” particular of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something!”

Ahn Bo Hyun performed Jang Geun Received in “Itaewon Class,” the son of a rich conglomerate head and Park Sae Roy (Park Search engine marketing Joon)’s nemesis. Park Ha Na performed Baek Ya/Baek Seon Dong, the lead function in 2014’s “Apgujeong Midnight Solar.” Lee Hak Joo performed Park In Kyu within the current hit drama “The World of the Married,” which broke the report for cable community scores.

In the start of the preview, the “Ask Us Something” forged members are intimidated by the three actors’ charismatic auras. Nevertheless, the forged members quickly let their emotions about “The World of the Married” overtake them and seize Lee Hak Joo by the lapels, jokingly demanding how he might have finished such a factor. Lee Hak Joo protests that he was enjoying a personality in a drama.

Lee Sang Min asks them which is the worst villain and Ahn Bo Hyun quips, “It’s Lee Hak Joo. He hit a lady.” Min Kyung Hoon observes, “However you killed somebody,” and Ahn Bo Hyun wittily responded, “However I don’t hit girls.”

The actors are additionally requested to ship candy traces in a villainous tone. Park Ha Na provides it a strive with the road, “For those who drink this, we’re courting,” and delivers a menacing efficiency. Kim Younger Chul, nevertheless, turns into a bit of too immersed and responds, “I will conform to that.”

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on Could 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the preview under!