Watch: Ahn So Hee And Sunmi Emotionally Reminisce As They Have A Mini Wonder Girls Reunion

Ahn So Hee shared a enjoyable and touching video of her mini Wonder Girls reunion with Sunmi!

Ahn So Hee began out the video in her automotive, the place she defined that it was her first time assembly Sunmi shortly and it had been tough to discover a time that labored for each of them. The pair then met in a restaurant, they usually laughed as they launched one another to the digicam.

As they loved their meals, Sunmi mentioned, “I used to be simply desirous about my reminiscences of you. Each time you completed up a undertaking, you went by way of a tough time mentally. You’d name me and say, ‘I have to see you.’ However now you appear actually totally different, since you made the hassle.”

Ahn So Hee replied, “Additionally, after I didn’t wish to be alone, I used to be virtually all the time at your house.” Sunmi mentioned, “I used to assume you reside at my place.”

In a while, Ahn So Hee shared, “I began dance follow.” She mentioned with fun, “It wasn’t what it was once” and added that she’d sweat probably the most that day trip of the entire month. Sunmi instructed followers that Ahn So Hee was the quickest at studying choreography again within the day, they usually reminisced about how they’d discovered Girls’ Era’s “Kissing You” for a efficiency and began to bounce.

Sunmi shared that that they had a deal that whoever made a choreography mistake needed to pay up. “None of us obtained it flawed, proper?” mentioned Ahn So Hee. Sunmi instructed her that everybody had besides Sunmi, making Ahn So Hee burst out laughing.

Sunmi then introduced up how Ahn So Hee had despatched her lengthy textual content messages once they have been returning to Korea from New York. “They saved coming,” mentioned Sunmi. “And you weren’t the sort of particular person to say these issues. I feel we have been actually essential to one another.” Sunmi defined that she’d been apprehensive about Ahn So Hee.

Ahn So Hee obtained choked up, they usually each collected themselves. Ahn So Hee mentioned, “It’s the primary time you’ve instructed me this.” Sunmi jokingly turned to the digicam to announce, “Ahn So Hee’s crying!” which Ahn So Hee denied. Sunmi mentioned, “She’s obtained tears in her eyes!”

Watch the video with English subtitles beneath!

Take a look at Ahn So Hee’s newest drama “Lacking: The Different Facet” right here!

Watch Now