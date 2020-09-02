Watch: Ahn So Hee Reunites With Park Jin Young To Celebrate Her Birthday And Exchange Gifts

Former Marvel Ladies member Ahn So Hee reunited with JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Young!

On August 28, Ahn So Hee uploaded to her YouTube channel a video titled, “July Vlog. A recording of July with a bit late birthday current from JYP. Practising drama script, drive-in theater.”

The video begins with Ahn So Hee assembly up with Park Jin Young for a meal to have a good time her birthday. Park Jin Young has ready wine and a gift for Ahn So Hee, which seems to be a necklace.

After he palms her the reward, Park Jin Young says, “I made positive that the necklace wasn’t too fashionable.” He watches earnestly for Ahn So Hee’s response, and she or he exclaims, “Wow, it’s so fairly!”

Park Jin Young responds, “Doesn’t it simply say, ‘Ahn So Hee’? I knew this was the one earlier than I even regarded on the value.” He continues, “The So Hee that I envision is straightforward however seems to be good in distinctive objects.”

Ahn So Hee thanks him and says, “I’ll put on it typically.” She then reveals that she ready a present for Park Jin Young as effectively. Park Jin Young appropriately guesses that the reward is child garments for his two youngsters, and Ahn So Hee explains, “I contacted you when the newborn was born, and I needed to offer it to you then, however I couldn’t due to COVID-19, so I’m giving it to you now.”

She provides, “I purchased garments that they’ll be capable of share with one another. I don’t know their sizes so I simply purchased them massive.”

After their meals arrives, Park Jin Young begins to movie Ahn So Hee. He feedback behind the digicam, “Ahn So Hee actually is fairly. I’m so pleased with her.”

To sum up their reunion, Ahn So Hee shares, “We had an excellent meal whereas catching up with one another. I believe I’m in a position to be so comfy with him as a result of he all the time listens to me fastidiously.”

Later within the clip, Ahn So Hee additionally exhibits how she organizes and practices her traces for her present OCN drama “Lacking: The Different Aspect.” She then visits a drive-in theater with a pal to observe “Peninsula” and shares her ideas on the sequel to her movie “Prepare to Busan,” the place she performed Jin Hee.

Try the total video with English subtitles under!

Watch Ahn So Hee within the newest episode of “Lacking: The Different Aspect” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)