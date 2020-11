Mark your calendars—AKMU is making a comeback!

On November 9, YG Leisure stunned followers by releasing a teaser for AKMU’s return. The duo shall be making a comeback in only one week, on November 16 KST.

Simply final month, Lee Suhyun made her solo debut with the only “Alien,” which was co-written by her brother and fellow AKMU member Lee Chanhyuk.

Are you excited for AKMU’s return as a duo? Try their dreamy new comeback teaser under!