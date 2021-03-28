Watch: AKMU Gets Competitive As They Show Off Real-Life Sibling Chemistry In “Superb Saturday” Preview

AKMU is coming to “Superb Saturday”!

On March 27, the tvN selection present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which is able to characteristic the brother-sister duo as friends.

The clip begins with the forged giving AKMU a heat welcome, adopted by Increase mentioning that within the three years “Superb Saturday” has been on air, AKMU’s songs have appeared at least seven occasions in its lyrics-guessing phase.

Lee Chanhyuk rapidly shows his charisma and management by confidently asking who will assist him in his opinions, and forged members Hanhae and Nucksal bounce on the probability to curry favor with the confident new visitor. Nevertheless, in distinction to his assured method, Lee Chanhyuk surprises his new “underlings” when he winds up struggling to get the right solutions.

In the meantime, Lee Suhyun hilariously showcases her real-life sibling dynamic with Lee Chanhyuk as she loudly complains about his incorrect guesses. At one level, she sighs in frustration, “That’s positively not [the answer],” whereas at one other, she jokingly tells her brother, “Simply go get hit by kettle corn.” (In “Superb Saturday,” the friends and members are sprayed with a blast of kettle corn after they submit an incorrect reply.)

The 2 siblings get more and more aggressive with each other, with each of them claiming to be extraordinarily acquainted with one of many songs utilized in that day’s recreation. Park Na Rae passionately backs up Lee Suhyun, boasting that the AKMU singer wrote down all of the lyrics, whereas Nucksal helps Lee Chanhyuk simply as fervently.

To search out out which sibling will prevail, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Superb Saturday” on April 3 at 7:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview under: