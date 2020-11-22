Watch: AKMU Laughs At Their “Unfollowing Scandal,” Performs New Track “HAPPENING,” And Revisits Old Hits

AKMU made an look on the November 20 episode of KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

Through the present, AKMU carried out their previous hit songs “Give Love” and “200%” in a brand new band model that amps up the vitality of the unique tracks.

Yoo Hee Yeol requested the brother-sister duo about Lee Chanhyuk unfollowing Lee Suhyun on Instagram, which ended up being reported on the information. The duo beforehand defined that they’d each been stunned by the studies (Lee Suhyun hadn’t even seen that he’d unfollowed her) and that Lee Chanhyuk was simply seeking to manage his social media accounts in keeping with his private vibe.

Lee Chanhyuk mentioned, “My social media is an area for me to specific myself. I used to be wanting by means of my following checklist, and Suhyun didn’t swimsuit that vibe, so I unfollowed her. I didn’t even actually give it some thought.” Lee Suhyun mentioned, “I had no thought. I realized about it by means of a information report. I’m nonetheless following him now, however I’ve additionally needed to unfollow him for some time. I didn’t wish to do it with out saying something as a result of I’d look petty, so I’ll take this chance to formally state that I may even unfollow him again. Please don’t misunderstand.”

The siblings additionally reminisced about their first self-written monitor and mentioned, “We had been in elementary faculty and we actually needed to eat the noodles that had been offered at a neighborhood restaurant. We wrote a music about it and sang it for our mother and father. We wrote our personal lyrics to the tune of a music that we had simply realized on the piano academy.” The 2 then sang this music on the present.

Lee Chanhyuk mentioned that AKMU’s new music, “HAPPENING,” was initially alleged to be his solo monitor. He mentioned, “As a result of the line ‘we’re too younger to fall in love with only one kiss’ didn’t match with AKMU’s picture, I rewrote it to ‘we’re too younger to fall in love with only one look.’”

Requested about their future plans, they mentioned, “We’re practising learn how to separate ourselves from one another. We have now totally different personalities and we wish to present the general public how totally different we’re. Lee Suhyun’s solo monitor ‘ALIEN’ and me taking up extra components in ‘HAPPENING’ are examples of this.” Lee Chanhyuk additionally confirmed a solo vocal efficiency of his personal for the primary time.

AKMU then carried out “HAPPENING” and “Will Final Endlessly.”

