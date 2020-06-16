Watch: AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun And TREASURE’s Bang Ye Dam Reunite For Beautiful “WAYO” Duet

AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun joined TREASURE’s Bang Ye Dam to sing a duet model of his pre-debut single “WAYO“!

Lee Soo Hyun uploaded the duvet to her YouTube channel on June 15, and he or she shared within the description that they met once more for the primary time in seven years. The 2 artists appeared on “Okay-Pop Star 2” from 2012 to 2013, with AKMU coming in first and Bang Ye Dam because the runner-up, and each ended up signed by YG Leisure.

She wrote, “I feel that this has a unique really feel to it than the unique, since we sang it as a female-male duet, and we met for the primary time in a very very long time and sang collectively, and it felt so totally different from the previous, and I additionally felt like Ye Dam’s grown up so effectively, anyway, what I imply is, it was actually nice!!!”

“Please hear loads to Ye Dam’s debut tune ‘WAYO,’ which he ready very arduous for,” she continued. “Additionally, please hear loads to the duet model he sang with me.”

Bang Ye Dam’s “WAYO” was launched forward of his debut with the group TREASURE, which is slated for July.