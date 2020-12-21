Watch: AKMU’s Lee Suhyun And SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Team Up For Sweet Duet Cover Of “Textual content Me Merry Christmas”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun collaborated with SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan on a festive cowl!

On December 21, Lee Suhyun launched a video of the pair performing “Textual content Me Merry Christmas” by the group Straight No Chaser that includes Kristen Bell. Lee Suhyun beforehand revealed on “Radio Star” that Seungkwan is one in every of her closest male idol mates.

She wrote within the video’s description on YouTube, “I lined ‘Textual content Me Merry Christmas,’ my favourite carol that I’ve actually needed to cowl.” She shared that whereas the unique track is depicted as two lovers sending messages forwards and backwards, they portrayed the track as two mates.

“I categorical my gratitude to Professor Boo for agreeing instantly to do that troublesome track and pulling it off completely,” she wrote.

Watch their video under!