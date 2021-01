AleXa has made a shocking transformation for her newest launch!

On January 14 at 1 p.m. KST, the music video was pre-released for her new digital single “By no means Let You Go,” which will likely be launched at 6 p.m. KST.

Launched with the codename AleXa_H, “By no means Let You Go” is a pop ballad that expresses longing after a breakup.

Try the music video beneath: