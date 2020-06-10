General News

Watch: AleXa Travels And Completes Missions In 1st Reality Show “Journey? Entice!”

June 10, 2020
AleXa has launched her very personal actuality present!

AleXa’s new actuality present “Journey? Entice!” options AleXa and her workers members occurring a visit to Pohang, a metropolis on the east coast of Korea. On their method to Pohang, their wallets are taken away, and beneath the circumstances of “no work, no meals,” the members’ teamwork is put to the check.

Episodes of “Journey? Entice!” can be launched each Monday.

Watch the primary episode of the present beneath!

