Watch: All 7 Members Of BTS Including Suga Get Together To Celebrate “Life Goes On” Topping Billboard Hot 100

All of BTS got here collectively to have a good time their newest historic achievement on the Billboard charts!

On November 30 native time, BTS achieved their third No. 1 on Billboard’s well-known Hot 100 chart, its weekly rating of the most well-liked songs in america throughout all genres based mostly on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales information.

As their new title observe “Life Goes On” debuted on the high of this week’s chart, it made Billboard historical past by turning into the primary music sung predominantly in Korean ever to hit No. 1.

On December 1 KST, BTS received collectively to have a good time the joyful information, and even Suga—who’s presently recovering from surgical procedure on his shoulder and subsequently taking a break from most actions—met up together with his bandmates for the special day.

Thanking their followers on Twitter, the group shared a quick video clip of all seven members cheering collectively of their observe room—and even leaping for pleasure! They wrote within the caption, “No. 1 on Billboard!!!!! Thanks. (For the primary time in a protracted whereas, along with Yoongi [Suga’s given name] hyung.) #LifeGoesOn1onHot100.”

Try the lovable clip of the group celebrating beneath!

As soon as once more, congratulations to BTS!