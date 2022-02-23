Watch all LaLiga matches without depending on operators: DAZN is finally able to broadcast the Movistar+ pack, according to El Confidencial

One of the big news at the end of 2021 was the announcement that Movistar+ and DAZN would share the broadcasting rights for LaLiga from the 2022/2023 season. The first operator in the country saw how, for the first time in several seasons, he had to share the rights with another company.

This has given much to talk about since then, with many rumors of the possible increase in the prices of DAZN services for face the disbursement they made to achieve the rights of LaLigaas has happened in other countries.

DAZN will have all the matches too





Today El Confidencial publishes that Telefónica and DAZN, the Russian streaming platform, are negotiating and finalizing an agreement, by which Movistar will be able to retransmit all the days of LaLiga in the 2022 and 2023 season.

With this, although negotiations are underway, as was expected to happen a long time ago, according to this information, we will be able to see all the national football (Champions could remain the winning and exclusive horse of Movistar, although it has yet to be confirmed) without being tied to an operator. And it is that, Telefónica could broadcast the five games of each day that were reserved for DAZN, but the latter will also have the five from Telefónica, which may, for example, resell to Orange.

The information points to an additional payment by Telefónica of 1,400 million euros to be paid to DAZN (280 million for each season), who is currently the winner of 45% of the games auctioned by LaLiga in December 2021. According to the information The deal is expected to be finally announced on February 24. At least it is the purpose of Telefónica.

Telefónica wants to be able to broadcast 100% of LaLiga matches from this 2022-2023 season and for that you need to close an agreement with DAZN. The figure is not exact, since the price would vary depending on audiences or matches that will be exchanged.

Our colleagues from Xataka Móvil have contacted Telefónica to know the official position although they have not received a response, for the moment.