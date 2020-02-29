Watch Anthony Joshua bark like a dog in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway clip

Wish to see world heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua bark like a dog on nationwide TV? Then it’s best to most likely tune in to tonight’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (7pm, ITV), the place the British champ groups up with the presenting duo for some mischief-making.

In a newly-released preview clip, Joshua takes half in I’m A Movie star…Get Out Of Me Ear, obeying Ant and Dec’s each instruction whereas interviewing folks making use of to turn into his private chef. And it’s brilliantly awkward.

Whereas talking to at least one hopeful cook dinner, Yvette, Joshua is instructed (by way of an earpiece) to ask: “So your title is Yvette, however you’re not a vet?”

When she timidly responds “no”, Joshua is advised to answer: “That’s a disgrace, as a result of I’m a dog. Woof, woof, woof!”

Up to now, so embarrassing. However issues get much more awkward with one other cook dinner, as Joshua is guided by Ant and Dec to drop some ego-tastic strains equivalent to “It’s solely the heavyweight champion of the world you’re speaking to!”

In addition to I’m A Movie star…Get Out Of Me Ear and the same old ‘win the adverts’ giveaway, the episode can even characteristic Rob Brydon, who is that this week’s Star Visitor Announcer.

Singer Anne-Marie can even seem, performing in the Finish Of The Present Present.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on 7pm tonight, ITV