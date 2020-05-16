Watch: AOA’s Jimin Shares Her Goals For Her Newly Launched YouTube Channel

AOA’s Jimin has launched her personal YouTube channel!

On Might 15, Jimin shared a publish on Instagram with a hyperlink to the brand new channel, “Boss Child Jimin.” Within the caption, she wrote, “By way of the channel that may reveal each element about me, I wish to turn out to be shut associates with viewers! Let’s meet typically now.” The publish additionally introduced that the primary official video will likely be shared on Might 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Within the first video uploaded to the channel, Jimin introduces her new channel and shares her upcoming objectives as a brand new content material creator. She says, “I’ve by no means revealed my private life earlier than. Ought to I reveal it now? I’d as properly! I can [beep]. I’ve by no means proven this on TV earlier than, however [beep]. (The beeps had been included within the video to disguise spoilers for upcoming movies.)

She continued, “I wish to make many associates on-line. I wish to have a friend-like relationship [with the viewers]. I believed it will be good to make associates with comparable pursuits.” She concluded with the hope that viewers like and subscribe.

Try her first video beneath!