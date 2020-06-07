Watch: Apink Members Cover Chungha’s “Gotta Go,” Lee Hyori’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” + More

Up to date June 7 KST:

Apink has launched movies of solo phases by the remaining half of the members throughout their “Welcome to PINK WORLD” live performance!

The clips of Chorong, Hayoung, and Jung Eun Ji had been revealed beforehand (movies may be present in unique article under), and followers can now watch the solo performances by Yoon Bomi, Namjoo, and Son Naeun as many instances as they need!

Yoon Bomi gave a robust and attractive efficiency of Lee Hyori’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and Billie Eilish’s “Dangerous Man,” whereas Namjoo served an impressive and empowering cowl of BoA’s “Women on Prime.” Son Naeun really proved herself to be a diva together with her efficiency of The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons.”

Watch their performances under!

Authentic Article:

Apink has shared some thrilling footage from their newest live performance!

On June 6, Apink posted a number of clips from their sold-out “Welcome to PINK WORLD” live performance, which happened in February of this 12 months.

The three newly launched movies function Apink’s Chorong, Hayoung, and Jung Eun Ji performing individually for his or her solo phases, placing the highlight on every member’s strengths and distinctive type.

Every of the performances is solely not like the others: Chorong put a enjoyable tango spin on Rain’s iconic debut monitor “Dangerous Man,” whereas Jung Eun Ji confirmed off her highly effective vocals with a shifting rendition of the music “By no means Sufficient” from the 2017 movie “The Biggest Showman.” Lastly, Hayoung wowed followers with a sultry cowl of Chungha’s smash hit “Gotta Go.”

Try the brand new clips of Chorong, Hayoung, and Jung Eun Ji’s performances under!