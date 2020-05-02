Watch: Apink Takes 7th Win For “Dumhdurum” On “Music Core” And Celebrates 50th Overall Win; Performances By GOT7, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, And More

The Could 2 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had Apink’s “Dumhdurum” up towards MC the Max’s “Bloom” and Paul Kim’s “However I’ll Miss You.” Paul Kim got here in third place with 6,232 factors and MC the Max was in second place with 6,600 factors.

Apink took dwelling the win with a complete of 10,147 factors, making this their seventh win for “Dumhdurum.”

What is particularly notable is that this was Apink’s 50th win on a music present since they made their debut. The group celebrated the milestone on Instagram, sharing images of the members with the caption, “A contented begin to Could! With the win on ‘Music Core,’ Apink is having fun with their 7th win for ‘Dumhdurum.’ Are you able to consider that is the 50th win for Apink? Pandas [Apink’s official fan club name], thanks so, a lot and we love you.”

Congratulations to Apink!

The day featured performances by Oh My Lady, NCT Dream, Second Aunt Kim Da Vi (Kim Shin Younger), GOT7, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, APRIL, (G)I-DLE, Kim Ho Joong, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, cignature, TOO, and LEGIT GOONS.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

cignature – “ASSA”

TOO – “Magnolia”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

LEGIT GOONS – “Occasion & Bush”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

H&D – “Good Evening” + “Soul”

Kim Ho Joong – “I Love You More Than Me”

Kanto – “Favourite”

(G)I-DLE – “Luv U”

NCT Dream – “Quiet Down” + “Ridin’”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

Second Aunt Kim Da Vi – “Gimme Gimme”

Oh My Lady – “Dolphin” + “Nonstop”

Photo voltaic – “Spit it out”

GOT7 – “NOT BY THE MOON”