Watch: Apink’s Hayoung Launches YouTube Channel With Support From Pleasure, Kim Heechul, And More

Apink’s Hayoung has launched her personal YouTube channel!

On Might 28, Hayoung introduced on Instagram the beginning of her new YouTube channel titled “Ohhabbang.” She wrote, “On my channel, I plan on together with varied tales about soccer and gaming, which I like. I’ll add each Thursday, so please present a lot of love and curiosity for my channel.”

In her first video, Hayoung shares that she created a YouTube channel to speak extra along with her followers and explains the that means behind her channel title. She says, “A whole lot of my followers name me ‘Habbang,’ so I figured I ought to title my channel ‘Ohhabbang.’”

All through the video, Hayoung continues to cringe and snigger at herself as she shouldn’t be used to being in entrance of the digital camera as a YouTuber.

Hayoung then calls Rado of Black Eyed Pilseung, the manufacturing workforce behind Apink’s newest title observe “Dumhdurum,” and asks him to create a melody utilizing her channel title.

Subsequent, she calls Kim Heechul to inform him about her channel. He jokes, “However you’re not good at gaming. You all the time lose to me.” Hayoung then asks him to function on her channel sooner or later and guarantees that he can select what sport they are going to play. Afterwards, Hayoung contacts labelmate Huh Gak to speak about soccer and at last will get on the telephone with Pink Velvet’s Pleasure, who congratulates Hayoung on the launch of her channel.

Try Hayoung’s first add beneath with English subtitles!