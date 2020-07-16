Watch: Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Performs Duet With Jamie, Talks About Her Future Targets, And More

YouTube present “All That MIC” has launched half two of Apink’s Jung Eun Ji’s interview with Jamie (Park Jimin)!

Beforehand, “All That MIC” shared a video of Jamie interviewing Jung Eun Ji on the seashore, throughout which the Apink member talked about coping with prejudice as a veteran idol, her actual persona, and extra.

Within the new July 16 episode, the 2 idols learn out a remark that requested them to share their playlists. Jung Eun Ji shared, “If I like a music, I solely hearken to that. Lately, it’s the b-sides of my album. I sort of select little issues I’m not content material with.”

Jamie then requested which b-side she preferred essentially the most, and Jung Eun Ji defined, “As I’m a radio DJ, I’ve seen lots of people who’re having a tough time mentally, similar to highschool college students. However to folks like that, they stated to not inform them to ‘keep robust,’ as a result of they don’t even have the vitality to take action. Or we ask, ‘Did your take a look at go nicely?’ They ask that we don’t even ask that. I believe the proper message is that we simply want to remain by their facet.”

After, she picked her monitor “Whoo” which she labored on with Sunwoo Jung-A. The music explains that insincere consolation and fear are actually simply empty phrases that may simply blow away and Jung Eun Ji expressed her love for the monitor by singing a snippet.

When requested what she desires to attempt, Jung Eun Ji answered, “I believe I’ve tried every thing I needed to attempt, however one thing I need to be taught extra about is appearing and musicals.”

She added, “I simply need to make good songs. I believe that’s actually the energy behind an extended profession as a singer. I need to pay shut consideration to what I’m already good at and do even higher at it.”

Later, the 2 carried out at duet of “Star” by 15&. Jung Eun Ji exclaimed, “That is really my music request. That is the primary music that got here to thoughts once they stated we’d be singing collectively. Each you and Baek Yerin have such fairly voices and your singing kinds are each actually totally different from mine. That’s why I needed to attempt singing it.” Jamie added, “I’m additionally singing this music for the primary time in practically 5 years since it was launched.”

After their efficiency, Jung Eun Ji commented, “We’ve got such totally different kinds however I believe it’s nicer you could hear that. I hope we are able to launch a music collectively sooner or later.”

Jung Eun Ji additionally talked about the place she will get her inspiration when making music. She shared, “I obtain a variety of inspiration from these round me. I actually like folks and am interested by them. I’m interested by similarities between folks and I ponder about stuff like, ‘Who is that this individual to make me really feel this fashion? Why are they making me really feel this fashion?’”

She continued, “On this regard, internet hosting the radio present could be very enjoyable. I write down a variety of notes throughout the radio present. After I translate my fan’s letters, there are sometimes many well-written strains that I take into consideration when writing lyrics.”

Jung Eun Ji additionally mentioned her new mini album “Easy” which she launched on July 15. Relating to the title monitor “AWay,” Jung Eun Ji defined, “There are occasions after I simply need to run away. It additionally means ‘A Manner.’” She later carried out an acoustic model of “AWay” for the primary time and the complete model might be launched on the Mu:absolutely YouTube channel on July 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch all of her performances under! “Whoo” begins at 1:57, “Star” at 7:40, and “AWay” (acoustic model) at 14:24.

On the finish of the interview, Jamie commented, “I believe you actually are precisely the best way you seem on TV. Nonetheless, after speaking with you right now I noticed that you’re somebody with much more to your self. I believe that many viewers will change the best way they view you after watching this.”

Lastly, when requested what sort of individual she thinks she is, Jung Eun Ji replied, “To be sincere, I’m a rookie. The way in which I see it, it hasn’t been too lengthy since I began dwelling, so it’s nonetheless trivial and I’m a rookie with a variety of ideas. That’s why I believe I need to sing songs about youth.”

