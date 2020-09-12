Watch: APRIL’s Naeun And Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon Show Their Different Skills In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

APRIL’s Naeun and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon would be the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

Naeun and Kim Doyeon are each born in 1999 and are real-life pals who first met in highschool. The 2 usually hang around with their different 1999-born pal, Crimson Velvet’s Yeri.

The older forged members are shocked to listen to that each idols are born in 1999. Each show fast to catch the lyrics within the present’s predominant mission, with Naeun specializing in the beat and Kim Doyeon being good at listening to the primary letter of the phrases. When Shin Dong Yup contradicts what Kim Doyeon says, Naeun leaps to defend her pal.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on September 19 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Try the preview under!

Try Naeun within the drama “Extraordinary You” under!

Watch Now