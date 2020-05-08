Watch Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s All-Star ‘Caught With U’ Video – Variety

Quaranteens rejoice! Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have collaborated on a brand new charity single referred to as “Caught with U” to profit the First Responders Kids’s Basis. The 2 artists share administration — Scooter Braun’s SB Tasks — and directing credit score on the “Caught With U” video (together with Braun, Rory Kramer and Alfredo Flores) which options movies submitted by followers and buddies dancing with vital others, pets, buddies and household whereas isolating at residence in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amongst these making cameos are Bieber’s spouse Hailey, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Likelihood the Rapper, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Michael Bublé and Jaden Smith — all dancing alongside to the waltz-like tempo. The thriller man towering over Grande is Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles actual property agent (TMZ reported in March that the 2 have been courting). Followers featured within the video are first responder households and frontline medical employees from Los Angeles space hospitals.

The only is a joint launch by Def Jam Recordings and Republic Information and considered one of a number of deliberate by SB Tasks for launch over the course of the 12 months. Common Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge was among the many first main music business figures to be troubled with coronavirus, and was admitted to Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Heart for therapy on March 13. He has since recovered.

In responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Responders Kids’s Basis has already awarded greater than $2 million in grants, funded greater than 11,000 resort room nights, distributed greater than 200,000 FDA licensed, surgical grade masks (with out disrupting the availability chain of N95 masks for hospitals) and paid for 16 funerals of first responders who’ve died from COVID-19.

Watch the video above.