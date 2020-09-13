Watch: “As soon as Once more” Cast Showcases Sweet Chemistry On Drama Set

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” shared one other behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

Within the clip, Oh Yoon Ah and Ki Do Hoon work collectively to create a romantic scene of their characters’ reunion. Nevertheless, Ki Do Hoon makes a mistake together with his traces and stoops down with a glance of embarrassment on his face.

Subsequent, they movie with baby actor Moon Woo Jin at a campsite. The three of them appear like an actual household as they genuinely rehearse collectively. Moon Woo Jin complains about not getting any meat, and Ki Do Hoon holds out an invisible piece of meat. Moon Woo Jin performs alongside, and Ki Do Hoon laughs at his cuteness.

Oh Yoon Ah feedback, “I feel his voice is beginning to change due to puberty.” Then like a very proud mom, she exclaims, “He grew quite a bit whereas filming this drama! He was so little once I first noticed him. He’s an adolescent now, and he’s no joke. He’s so calm on the drama set. I assumed he was a trainer.”

Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee movie as a pair subsequent. Throughout break, Lee Sang Yi proudly claims he’s not sweaty, and Lee Cho Hee questions, “How come you’re not sweating at this time?” Lee Sang Yi replies he’s holding it in, and she or he laughs as she asks how that’s even attainable.

Then the 2 actors act out the scene the place he sees her dolled up for his or her lunch assembly with their mother and father. Nevertheless, Lee Cho Hee isn’t glad together with his response to her blue gown, and she or he asks the cameraman, “Wasn’t his response sort of lukewarm?” Lee Sang Yi explains, “I needed to be honest on this scene. That is about our marriage ceremony, you understand.” She playfully accuses him of dropping emotions for her, and he’s fast to disclaim the actual fact. Lee Cho Hee asks, “Do you not like how I look at this time?” In response, Lee Sang Yi says, “You look dope,” and she or he laughs in satisfaction.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 12 at 7:55 p.m. KST, adopted by the collection finale on September 13.

