Watch: “Ask Us Something” Cast Tries To Keep Up With SEVENTEEN In Preview

SEVENTEEN is again on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

In the brand new preview, SEVENTEEN makes an impactful entrance by coming within the classroom the other way up, busting out their rap abilities, and extra.

The “Ask Us Something” solid tries to maintain up with the group’s legendary power. Jun and The8 remark that they discovered Lee Soo Geun’s faux “Chinese language” to be amusing and the 2 act out a combat scene, with Jun and The8 truly talking Mandarin and Lee Soo Geun doing what he does. DK reveals off his vocal chops as Kim Younger Chul, Lee Sang Min, and Lee Soo Geun sing refrain within the background. Later, Woozi, Dino, and Seungkwan attempt to educate Lee Soo Geun learn how to dance to “Clap,” earlier than the members exhibit their true dance abilities.

The solid and visitors additionally play a rhythm recreation that devolves into chaos because the sheer variety of individuals attempt to preserve monitor of what’s happening.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on October 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview under!

Watch “Ask Us Something” under:

