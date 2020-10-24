Watch: “Ask Us Something” Gets Chaotic In Preview Of Upcoming Girl Group Special

JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” has launched a preview of its upcoming lady group extravaganza!

The lady group particular consists of fourteen company from seven totally different lady teams: (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung, MOMOLAND’s JooE and Nancy, WJSN’s Soobin and Dayoung, GFRIEND’s Eunha and Umji, APRIL’s Chaekyung and Naeun, and Lovelyz’s Jisoo and Mijoo.

The preview begins with the “Ask Us Something” solid speculating what it might be like in the event that they had been an idol group. Kim Heechul says that Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon could be the “nation’s middle” (a joke about his former basketball star days) and Kim Younger Chul could be the “insider” of the group.

The lady group members are available and introduce themselves earlier than displaying off their particular skills, from imitating canines to making use of make-up with their ft, in addition to their dancing expertise. Issues get thrilling for the solid when it comes time for every lady group duo to decide on the members that they are going to be partnered with.

This episode will air on October 31 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview beneath!

