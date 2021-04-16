Watch: ASTRO Claims 3rd Win For “ONE” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Red Velvet’s Wendy, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, Kang Daniel, And More

ASTRO has received their third music present trophy for “ONE”!

On the April 15 episode of the Mnet music present, the candidates for first place have been ASTRO’s “ONE” and Red Velvet’s Wendy’s “Like Water.” ASTRO in the end took the prize with a complete of 9,097 factors, marking their very first win on “M Countdown” since their debut in 2016.

Congratulations to ASTRO! Watch their efficiency and win under:

Different performers on at this time’s present included Red Velvet’s Wendy, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, Kang Daniel, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Yoon Ji Sung, Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Sejeong, OnlyOneOf, BAE173, MIRAE, DRIPPIN, 3YE, LUNARSOLAR, T1419, Dvwn, Sinchon Tiger, and Kim Hee Jae.

Moreover, for this week’s “Storage M” collaboration, members of VERIVERY and MCND teamed as much as carry out a particular cowl of VIXX’s “Love Equation.”

Try their performances under!

VERIVERY x MCND – VIXX’s “Love Equation”

Red Velvet’s Wendy – “When This Rain Stops” and “Like Water”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein – “Water Coloration”

Kang Daniel – Intro and “Antidote”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “IYAH”

Yoon Ji Sung – “LOVE SONG”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Search for You”

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

BAE173 – “Beloved You”

MIRAE – “We Are Future”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

3YE – “STALKER”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

T1419 – “EXIT”

Dvwn – “Yeonnam-dong” (that includes lIlBOI)

Sinchon Tiger – “Received’t Be Lengthy”

Kim Hee Jae – “Observe Me”