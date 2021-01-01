Watch: ASTRO Gifts Fans With Video For Special Digital Single “We Still (Be With U)”

Up to date December 31 KST:

ASTRO has launched a video for “We Still (Be With U)”! On the finish of the video, the members maintain up indicators that learn, “My eternal dream is you.”

Authentic Article:

ASTRO shall be wrapping up the yr with a shock digital single!

On December 31, ASTRO unexpectedly introduced that they’d be releasing a brand new digital single “We Still (Be With U)” later that day as a present for his or her followers.

“We Still (Be With U)” is a particular winter-themed rearrangement of the group’s B-side “We Still” from their seventh mini album “GATEWAY,” which they launched earlier this yr. The tune is described as extra heat and emotional than the unique, and in response to Fantagio Music, the addition of the phrase “Be With U” signifies that “ASTRO is at all times with their followers, and they’re going to proceed to be along with them sooner or later.”

Notably, the six members of ASTRO actively participated within the rearrangement of the tune, arising with concepts amidst their busy schedules and personally making ready the added narration.

Fantagio Music commented, “The digital single ‘We Still (Be With U)’ captures ASTRO’s emotions as they cheer on everybody who has had a tough yr. ASTRO shall be wrapping up 2020 on a contented be aware with this tune, and we ask that you simply proceed to point out numerous curiosity of their promotions subsequent yr as properly.”

ASTRO additionally launched a particular “voice message” teaser for the upcoming single. The clip options the members saying, “Howdy? How have you ever been? It’s been too lengthy since we final noticed one another. What are you as much as today? I missed you a lot. You’ve suffered a lot. Don’t get sick. Let’s meet once more quickly.”

ASTRO’s new digital single “We Still (Be With U)” will drop on December 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Cha Eun Woo in his new drama “True Magnificence” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)