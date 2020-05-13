Watch: ASTRO Wins With “Knock” On “Present Champion”; Performances By CRAVITY, GWSN, And More

ASTRO gained their first trophy for “Knock”!

The nominees for first place on the Might 13 episode of “Present Champion” had been NCT Dream’s “Ridin’,” ASTRO’s “Knock,” IU’s “eight” (Prod. & Feat. BTS’ Suga), Oh My Lady’s “NONSTOP,” and Women’ Technology member Taeyeon’s “Comfortable.” ASTRO took the win! The members tearfully celebrated throughout their encore.

Watch their performances and win under:

Performances on this episode had been additionally by CRAVITY, GWSN, B.A.P’s Jongup, Natty, Busters, NOIR, FANATICS, 2Z, Lee Jin Jae, Yoon Tae Kyoung, Park Gangseong X Rue, Maijin, and Sungkuk.

Busters – “Paeonia”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I Lady”

Lee Jin Jae – “I’m Sorry for Every part”

Park Gangseong X Rue – “Father to Son”

2Z – “Physician”

Yoon Tae Kyoung – “Kissing You”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

NOIR – “Lucifer”

Maijin – “Shall We Get Married?”

Sungkuk – “Rain Flower”

Jongup – “Headache”

CRAVITY – “Break All of the Guidelines”

CRAVITY – “Keep”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

Congratulations to ASTRO!