Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Moonbin + Former Announcers Jang Ye Won And Lee Hye Sung Appear In “Ask Us Something” Preview

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin and former announcers Jang Ye Won and Lee Hye Sung will seem in subsequent week’s episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

In the brand new preview, the forged admire Cha Eun Woo’s good-looking seems to be as quickly as he enters, and ask random questions like, “Have you ever ever kissed your personal reflection?” Web optimization Jang Hoon speaks proudly of Cha Eun Woo from their time working collectively on the basketball actuality present “Good-looking Tigers,” however Kim Heechul jokes that Cha Eun Woo’s reminiscences of that point aren’t as candy.

Jang Ye Won and Lee Hye Sung, who had been previously announcers at SBS and KBS and at present work as hosts and TV entertainers, talks about every broadcasting station’s “kind” in announcers. Lee Hye Sung says, “At KBS, they search for the form of one who may get a ‘free move’ relating to formal conferences between the bride and the groom’s households.” Cha Eun Woo bursts in with the surprising query, “Have you ever had that assembly?”, referring to the truth that Lee Hye Sung is in a public relationship with Jun Hyun Moo.

Web optimization Jang Hoon appropriately guesses a query that Jang Ye Won poses, and he or she quips, “You actually perceive the thoughts of an announcer.” (Web optimization Jang Hoon was beforehand married to a TV announcer.) Moonbin and Cha Eun Woo play the “headphones” sport, which results in predictably hilarious outcomes, and Moonbin dances to Sunmi’s “24 Hours” and Courageous Women’ “Rollin’”. Cha Eun Woo exhibits off his basketball expertise and asks for teaching from Web optimization Jang Hoon, who finally picks up the ball himself.

This episode will air on April 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

