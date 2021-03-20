Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Sanha Go All Out + Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Stops By In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Prepare for an thrilling episode of “Wonderful Saturday”!

On March 20, the tvN selection present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which is able to function ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sanha as friends.

The brand new clip begins with the forged giving the 2 idols a heat welcome earlier than leaping into that day’s video games. Cha Eun Woo instantly faucets into his fierce aggressive streak, passionately giving it his all as he makes an attempt to guess the proper solutions. Nonetheless, the caption amusingly reveals that his guessing expertise don’t fairly match his ardor.

Undeterred, Cha Eun Woo continues to crack up the forged together with his no-holds-barred enthusiasm. At one level, he jokingly covers his “Grasp within the Home” co-star Kim Dong Hyun’s mouth to cease him from saying a solution, and in a while, Growth calls him out for a sly try at dishonest.

In the meantime, Sanha doesn’t maintain again as he savagely teases Cha Eun Woo for dishonest and confidently argues together with his bandmate over their listening technique. He additionally surprises the forged together with his cute facet, declaring that he’ll show himself an “aegyo genius.”

Lastly, the preview teases the sudden arrival of one other “celeb visitor”: Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, who was once a daily on the present. Exhibiting off her chops as the previous “Wonderful Saturday” ace, Hyeri proves that her expertise haven’t gotten rusty since her departure by instantly guessing an accurate reply—then celebrating with a victory dance that goes on for therefore lengthy, the forged members hilariously beg her to cease.

The following episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on March 27 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview under!

