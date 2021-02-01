Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Breaks Down Crying While Talking About Marriage In “Grasp In The Home” Preview

SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” has shared an emotional sneak peek of its subsequent episode!

On January 31, the range present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which can characteristic a star couple instructing the “Grasp within the Home” solid about marriage. The clip begins with the solid members being instructed to put in writing their very own future wedding ceremony invites, to which ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo asks, “So that is for my future partner?” Lee Seung Gi chimes in by jokingly asking the employees, “Are you actually getting us married?”

After assembly their new masters, the “Grasp within the Home” solid will get excited as they hear all in regards to the couple’s real-life romance. Lee Seung Gi teases Yang Se Hyung for getting “manner too into this,” and Yang Se Hyung bristles, “I’m already 37 years outdated.”

In a while within the preview, the solid members turn out to be visibly moved as they hearken to their masters’ tales about their marriage. An impressed Lee Seung Gi remarks, “[A spouse means] actually having somebody on my aspect,” and Cha Eun Woo will get emotional as he responds, “I wish to get married.” He ultimately bursts into tears, and the opposite solid members consolation him as he wipes his face.

The clip ends with a glimpse of Cha Eun Woo’s wedding ceremony invitation, with the identify of his partner and their wedding ceremony date left clean.

The subsequent episode of “Grasp within the Home” will air on February 7 at 6:25 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the preview beneath!

